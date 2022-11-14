Beaufort Park Care Home and Retirement Village in Burnham-On-Sea is inviting local people to attend an open afternoon on Wednesday 16th November to celebrate the next chapter in its history.

Agincare is an independent family-run care provider which recently acquired the two acre site on Burnham’s Rectory Road from agricultural charity The Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution.

The celebration event takes place from 2pm-5pm and is set to include activities, live music, afternoon tea and a chance to meet residents and the Park’s care team, with booking required by calling 01278 786 320.

Agincare’s recruitment team will also be in attendance to talk about jobs at Beaufort Park, and rewarding careers in care, including paid training, welcome bonus and professional development opportunities.

Beaufort’s new Registered Manager Natasha Chapman has over 20 years’ experience of leading care homes in North Somerset.

Natasha is looking forward to welcoming visitors to the event as part of plans to forge strong bonds within the local community, and she says: “I feel honoured to lead Beaufort into the next exciting chapter of its proud history.”

“Activities, visits and rich social interaction are so very important to our residents and I am looking forward to building close ties with local people, groups, clubs and organisations in the area.”

“The open afternoon is just the start, and I would like to encourage anyone interested in finding out more about Beaufort Park to come along, just book your place by calling 01278 786 320.”

Beaufort Park Care Home and Retirement Village joins Agincare’s growing portfolio of high quality care and nursing homes nationwide. Agincare was started over 35 years ago from a single care home in Dorset by founder and Chairman Derek Luckhurst, and remains family owned to this day.

Beaufort Park is a care village set in two acres of stunning ground with 33 bedrooms and 12 self-contained independent living apartments, and was rated ‘Good’ by the Care Quality Commission at last inspection.

Anyone in interested in attending the open afternoon should book first by calling 01278 786 320.