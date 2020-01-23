Burnham-On-Sea Ritz Social Club celebrates Guinness quality award

Burnham-On-Sea’s Ritz Social Club is celebrating after being awarded a ‘Quality Approved’ award for its Guinness.

The club, located in Burnham’s Victoria Street, says it is the only licensed premises in the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge area to be awarded the accolade for 2020/21 direct from Guinness.

Paul Hale, General Manager, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “To receive this award is a great result for the Ritz and demonstrates our commitment to providing the perfect pint from cellar to bar.”

“We always ensure our lines are cleaned on a weekly basis and correct glassware is used for the perfect drinking experience.”

“In addition to the award from Guinness we are Cask Marque approved for our real ales and the inspector from Cask Marque awarded us a 100% approval.”

“We quite often receive comments from our customers that our real ales and Guinness are the best in the town. To celebrate our award from Guinness we are offering our members Guinness at £3 per pint until the end of February.”

Pictured: The club’s Darren Bonus, Caroline Northcombe and Paul Hale