Burnham-On-Sea road junction re-opens as resurfacing work is completed early

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Work to resurface a busy junction in Burnham-On-Sea has been completed ahead of schedule, bringing improved safety for motorists and pedestrians.

Somerset Highways had announced temporary daytime closures of Old Station Approach, Pier Street, and Abingdon Street from Tuesday 4th November to Wednesday 12th November 2025, excluding weekends.

The closures were to allow essential resurfacing works to be carried out by Heidelberg on behalf of the county council.

However, a spokesperson for Somerset Highways confirmed that the road resurfacing was completed on Thursday 6th November, with line repainting wrapped up the following day, Friday 7th.

The junction had been a growing concern for residents and road users in recent months due to several potholes and deteriorating surface conditions.  Local businesses and residents praised the swift turnaround.

