Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club to host Christmas music night in Berrow

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club is inviting residents to kick off the festive season with an evening of music and merriment at Berrow Village Hall on Friday 12th December.

Starting at 7.30pm, the family-friendly Christmas Music Night will feature a lively performance by members of the Middle Burnham Brass Band, who will play a selection of popular seasonal tunes.

Guests will be warmly encouraged to sing along, with interactive sections for those who wish to join in — or simply sit back and soak up the festive atmosphere.

A bar will be open throughout the evening, and a raffle will be held with proceeds going to support local causes.

Tickets, priced £6.50, are available by emailing simonehornblow@gmail.com or calling Simone on 07748 718835.