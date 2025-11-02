Highbridge & Burnham Food Pantry donates £500 to community garden project

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Food Pantry, which provides low-cost surplus food to local families to reduce food waste and help people on low budgets, has given a £500 boost to a local farm project this week.

The pantry, which launched in 2022, is a partnership between Burnham Baptist Church and Morland Community Hub.

Highbridge and Burnham-On-Sea Food Pantry is run by volunteers and is based at Highbridge’s Trowbridge Close Community Hall. It helps 92 local families each week.

We charge £5 a week for two bags of food which includes chilled, veg, fruit and frozen goods amounting to around £45 at normal prices.

The group awards funding from the food to local good causes and has given a £500 donation to support the Food Forest Project, led by Barney Spooner, which is setting up community gardens across Somerset to grow fruit and vegetables for food banks and community hubs.

The project also provides education on sustainable growing practices, helping people learn how to cultivate their own food.

The latest garden, based in Wedmore, will supply surplus food to areas including Glastonbury, Shepton Mallet, Burnham, Highbridge and Cheddar. #

The produce—ranging from carrots and salad leaves to potatoes and herbs—is grown without chemicals, in a nature-friendly environment that has already drawn admiration from local visitors.

Barney said: “We’re incredibly grateful for the support from Highbridge and Burnham Food Pantry. This funding helps us expand our raised beds and herb plots, and host more community events. It’s about feeding people and teaching them how to grow their own food.”

The Food Forest Project also runs a “Kitchen on the Farm” initiative, offering hands-on food education for children. In addition to the Pantry’s donation, the project has raised funds through three customised weekly donation schemes, where supporters contribute £5 and receive £45 worth of fresh food.

Wedmore Village Farm is The Food Forest Projects flagship project. The Food Forest Project has set up community growing spaces to help tackle food poverty, and biodiversity loss. The farm is home to our Food Bank Market Garden, growing free food for local schools and food banks.