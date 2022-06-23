Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has a new President this week following the group’s annual handover.

Chris Ashton presented the President’s chain to David Stickels during a ceremony held on Thursday (June 23rd) at Burnhm and Berrow Golf Club, as pictured here.

Chris, the outgoing President, said: “It’s been a busy year when some normality returned due to the pandemic and we were pleased to raise funds for many local charities.”

Groups in the Burnham-On-Sea area received a £4,000 boost thanks to the town’s Rotary Club earlier this month, as reported here.

New Rotary President David Stickels said: “I’m delighted to take on the role, it’s a great honour, and I look forward to a busy year of events ahead.”

The President Elect for the coming year is Alan Matthews.