Steps are being taken to move several small groups of travellers from two sites in Burnham-On-Sea this week.

Two vehicles gained access to the BASC sports ground playing fields on Tuesday and a further small group arrived in the Pier Street seafront car park on Thursday.

Police have spoken to both groups and a BASC spokesman added that several concrete blocks had been moved to the entrance along with a lorry across the access road to stop large vehicles gaining entry.

Burnham’s MP James Heappey said on Thursday: “I’m aware of the situation of the arrival of a group of travellers at the BASC sports ground. I have spoken to the Police and will continue to push for a quick resolution.”

“BASC is private land but I’ll be monitoring the situation closely and encouraging the police to do all they can to remove this illegal encampment.”

 

 
