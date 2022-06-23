The founder of a Burnham-On-Sea based charity who has given years of service to the community has won a Platinum Jubilee Award.

Angie Clarke has received the accolade from the Royal Voluntary Service for volunteering services.

It comes in recognition of her service to the community in volunteering her time to help others and making a difference to people’s lives.

Angie founded the residential rehabilitation treatment centre Somewhere House in Burnham’s Berrow Road in 2006 for people seeking help with drug, alcohol, gambling and eating addictions.

She also set up a community charity in 2011 following her decision to continue helping others and the organisation has been busy ever since.

Talking to Burnham-On-Sea.com this week, she says: “It’s been an incredibly busy couple of years for us – the charity has been flat out. We’ve been seeing up to 135 people a week for counselling and then on top of that we’ve got school talks, regular ‘coffee and chat’ sessions in Burnham and Cheddar, and lots of fundraising.”

“COVID really hit people badly and, as a result, our workload has increased. It makes you realise how much this service is needed in our local community – the people we help are from our local community. This isn’t something we don’t do countrywide – it is local people.”

She adds that she’s “honoured and a little embarrassed” to have won the award.

“I received the award for the volunteering work that I do – the Platinum Jubilee Award from Camilla the Duchess of Cornwall, signed by her. It recognises the voluntary work I do, not just for this charity but a lot of other activities as well over the last 35 years.”

Trustee Rob Jones, pictured above with Angie, says: “Angie’s honest approach to life, mental health and wellbeing has helped and served many hundreds if not thousands of people. She is quite frankly a local hero.”

Angie adds: “I think everybody should get involved with volunteering in the community. At Somewhere House we’re always looking for trustees and it would be nice if more got involve.”

“We’ve got our Somewhere House AGM coming up on June 30th at 11am in the Burnham Town Council Chambers in Jaycroft Road. It would be great to have some fresh faces join us.”

Angie received confirmation of the award from The Duchess of Cornwall, who said she was one of 490 recipients from more than 3,000 nominations.

Pictured: Somewhere House Trustee Rob Jones with award winner Angie Clarke