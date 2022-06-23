The mother of a five year-old girl who sadly died after getting stuck in beach mud at Berrow scattered flower petals at the location on Thursday (June 23rd) to mark 20 years to the day that it occurred.

Five year-old Lelaina Hall, pictured, sadly died after getting trapped by the incoming tide on the beach in 2002.

In her memory, thousands of pounds was raised at the time to buy The Spirit of Lelaina rescue hovercraft, run by Burnham charity BARB Search & Rescue, which went on to help and rescue dozens of people.

Lelaina’s mother, Caroline Hall, returned to Berrow beach on the 20th anniversary this week to scatter rose petals alongside Lelaina’s name in the sand.

Caroline says: “June is always a very difficult month for us — we mark the anniversary every year by visiting Berrow beach on the day of the tragedy and this year is the 20th year. It would seem strange now to not to visit on this date and remember Lelaina.”

She adds: “It is wonderful that the legacy of Lelaina stays alive in the life-saving BARB hovercraft service.”

“The team, along with Coastguards and the RNLI, do such important work along the coastline.”