Burnham-On-Sea Rotary raises £418 during collection at Sanders Garden Centre

Burnham-On-Sea Rotary Club has thanked generous shoppers who helped raise £418.11 during a bucket collection at Sanders Garden Centre over the weekend.

Rotarians were invited to take part as part of the garden centre’s 25th anniversary celebrations, with the club saying it was delighted to be involved in the milestone event.

A spokesperson said: “Rotary would like to thank the public for supporting our collection at Sanders this weekend. We were delighted to be part of the 25th anniversary for the garden centre, who have been great supporters of the club over the years.”

The club also offered “special thanks to Rob and the Sanders team for their continued support now and in the future.”

All money raised will be used to support local charities and to fund disaster and emergency water boxes for communities around the world facing urgent need.