Burnham and Highbridge gymnasts celebrate strong results at South West Prelims

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge gymnasts at Monarchs Gymnastics Club are celebrating a weekend of excellent performances after the young athletes returned from the South West Prelims in Yate with a series of impressive placings across both days of competition.

Saturday saw strong routines from Erin and Jorgie, who finished sixth, while Regan and Ava secured a superb fifth place. Katie and Evie also impressed with a seventh‑place finish, followed closely by Edee and Carla in tenth.

Other notable results included Sanae and Margot in fourteenth, Mya and Fayth also in fourteenth, Katherine and Lacey in twenty‑second, Molly and Violet in twenty‑sixth, Raegan and Marnie in twentieth, Rosie and Olivia in seventh, and the trio of Mya, Myrtle and Freya also taking seventh.

The success continued on Sunday. Seren, Ava and Imogen placed sixth, while Eliza, Miaya and Rosa achieved a brilliant third place, matched by Poppy, Aeesha and Ava who also finished third.

Lilah and Indi secured seventh, Perrie and Lillie‑Anne took fifth, and Isabelle and Esmee added another third‑place result for the club. Kara and Olivia finished sixth, and the weekend concluded with a standout first‑place performance from Victoria and Skye.

A spokesperson for Monarchs said the club was “incredibly proud” of every gymnast who took part, praising their dedication, teamwork and determination.

Thanks were also extended to the coaches for their support and to the judges who helped run the event.

The club’s Squad 1 and Squad 2 gymnasts now turn their attention to Wales, where they will compete next weekend at the West Street Invitational.