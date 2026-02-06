Burnham-On-Sea runner to take on 2026 London Marathon in aid of Kids Cancer Charity

A Burnham-On-Sea runner is preparing to take on one of the biggest challenges of her life as she trains for the TCS London Marathon on 26th April 2026, raising funds for Kids Cancer Charity.

Sarah Griffiths says securing a marathon place with the charity has been “overwhelming”, especially after completing several events and four half‑marathons for them in 2025.

She had long hoped to run the London Marathon before turning 50 and says this opportunity felt like the perfect moment to take on a bigger challenge.

Kids Cancer Charity, founded in 1989, supports children affected by cancer and their families through specialist play therapy services and holiday breaks at coastal caravans across the UK, Disneyland Paris Wish Weekends and a villa in Florida.

Sarah has now begun a structured training plan and admits the months ahead will be tough, but says every mile is motivated by the families the charity helps.

She will be training with her local clubs, Burnham-On-Sea Harriers and Thursday Run Club, whose support she describes as essential.

“Crossing the finish line knowing all the training, fundraising and support came together for an amazing charity will mean everything,” she told Burnham-On-Sea.com.

Sarah has set up a fundraising page for anyone wishing to support her marathon effort:

https://www.justgiving.com/page/sarah-griffiths-50