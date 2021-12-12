A fundraising Santa run is to be held in Burnham-On-Sea today (Sunday, December 12th) for charity in memory of a local boy who died of cancer.

Joe Laoutaris, 12, passed away in 2015 after a two-year battle against Ewings Sarcoma cancer.

The festive ‘Santa Express Run’ will be held in aid of Clic Sargent and Love Musgrove on Burnham-On-Sea Beach. Entry will be £10 per runner and registration will be from 9am with the run starting at 10am.

Organiser Nikki Stent told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The Santa Express Run was initially formed by a group of friends joining for a run to celebrate Joe’s memory and it has now spiralled into a local sponsored event which we hope to run every year.”

“Fancy dress is welcome, and will be encouraged but it is not compulsory.”

“The routes start from the jetty and are 5km or 10km. There will also be stalls and entertainment. All winners will be awarded a medal, mince pie and goodies on the finish line. There will be prizes for the best fancy dress!”

“Come along and clap the runners on and enjoy our stalls.”

She added her thanks to Tori Taylor from Burnham Boot Camp for offering a free warm up session, Barbara and Mike at Neighbourhood Care for sponsoring the race arch, Paul Chapman from Brue Consultanting for sponsoring the medals, Frank Swaisland at PJB Solutions and FF&F Carpets for sponsoring the DJ, and the cricketers in Taunton for supplying the water, plus Burnham Chamber of Trade for their support, and Emma’s Emporium for donating 50% of funds towards the charity.