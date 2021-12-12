A concert at Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre was postponed last night (Saturday) after a band member tested Covid positive.

The Fleetwood Mac Songbook had been due to perform in front of a packed audience at the Burnham theatre – but the event has been rescheduled to next Spring.

A Princess Theatre spokesperson said: “We are so sad to announce that the performance by The Fleetwood Mac Songbook had to be rescheduled due to a positive COVID case in the band.”

“Since reopening, The Princess has not had to cancel or reschedule any performance as a result of positive COVID cases and feels very lucky that this is so.”

“We know you will have been looking forward to this wonderful event as much as we were and the band.”

“All tickets will be valid for the new date of Friday 8th April 2022.”

For more details, get in touch with the Box Office from Mon-Fri 11am-4pm 01278 784464 or by email at info@theprincesstheatre.co.uk.