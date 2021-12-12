Burnham and Highbridge Town Band gave a special outdoor performance of Christmas music on the town’s seafront on Saturday (December 11th).

The band played Carols and festive tunes on the South Esplanade next to the Bay View Cafe, watched by passing walkers.

Among those attending was Mayor Cllr Mike Facey, along with Deputy Mayor Cllr Andy Hodge. The Mayor praised the band for “bringing a super festive feel and smiles to the seafront.”

The band will also play again on the seafront next Saturday, 18th December, if the weather allows.

And the band will also perform its main Christmas concert tonight (Sunday December 12th) at 7pm at The Princess Theatre, as previewed here.