Villagers in West Huntspill got into the Christmas spirit when a craft fair was held on Saturday (December 11th).

The popular event was held in the Balliol Hall and saw food, crafts and festive refreshments on offer.

Families also got to enjoy a visit by Santa during the afternoon while raising funds for West Huntspill Primary Shool with a tombola and raffle.

“It was a very successful afternoon and we thank everyone who came along to support us, raising funds for the school,” said one of the organising team.