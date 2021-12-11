Burnham-On-Sea firefighters were called to Bridgwater last night (Friday) to tackle a blaze at a home in the town.

A person in the property was treated for the effects of smoke inhalation, says the fire service.

Crews from Taunton, Bridgwater and Burnham-On-Sea were sent to the incident at 8.52pm.

A fire spokesman says: “Following a call to our control centre, fire engines were immediately sent to reports of a fire at a domestic address.”

“Upon arrival, crews stated that there was a fire in the lounge of a terraced property, confirming that all persons were accounted for.”

“Crews extinguished the fire and requested the attendance of Western Power to isolate the electrics to the property.”

“Throughout the incident crews used two breathing apparatus, one hose reel jet and one thermal image camera to ensure the fire had not spread, plus a positive pressure ventilation fan to clear the property of smoke.”

“Ambulance attended the incident to tend to one casualty who had suffered smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire was recorded as accidental.”