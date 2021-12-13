Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance (DSAA) have won three national awards after being shortlisted in five categories.

The life-saving charity took part in a ceremony held virtually on Friday, December 4 highlighting the broad scope and high standard of the service they provide and the motivation and professionalism of their people.

Dr Phil Hyde, DSAA’s Medical Lead, was awarded ‘Doctor of the Year’ for the results achieved for patients regionally and nationally. His clear vision of how patient care, works better if it is properly ‘joined up’, is the driving force behind some extraordinary achievements over the past 18 months.

Dr Phil Hyde has been nominated `Doctor of the Year`

These include driving an innovative project to support paediatric time-critical, inter-hospital transfers in collaboration with the regional paediatric transport services, leading DSAA’s efforts to support the rebalancing of pressure on critical care units across the country at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and championing the development of a national clinical audit of pre-hospital critical care to evidence and support its future development.

A collaboration between DSAA, Southampton Oxford Retrieval Team (SORT), Wales and West Acute Transport for Children Service (WATCH) and Bristol Children’s Hospital Trauma Team Leaders, was awarded ‘Innovation of the Year’ for formally supporting the time-critical inter-hospital transfer of paediatric patients in the South West Region.

This new capability has taken five years to develop and mature and is the first of its kind in the UK.

The prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to DSAA’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Bill Sivewright for his outstanding contribution to the work of DSAA and the air ambulance community over the past 11 years. Mr Silvewright’s inspiring leadership has enabled DSAA to become one of the most innovative and highly respected air ambulance charities in the country. He has led from the front across all areas of the charity, empowering others to do the same.

Speaking on winning Doctor of the Year and accepting the Innovation Award on behalf of the team, Dr Phil Hyde said: “Thank you very much to Air Ambulances UK. It is a real privilege to be awarded Doctor of the Year, particularly in the context of the other finalists, Asha Lewinsohn and Anne Boothe’s amazing activities; I know what exceptional doctors they are.

“We work as a really close team at DSAA and together have achieved exciting improvements in patient care.

“I thank them all for supporting me for this award. I am also delighted to accept the Innovation of the Year Award on behalf of the collaboration between DSAA, the SORT team in Southampton covering Wessex, and the WATCH team covering Wales and the South West.

“This innovation has been an enormous cooperative effort, working alongside a fantastic group of people and we hope to share our learning with the rest of the country.”

Bill Sivewright, DSAA Chief Executive Officer, gave praise to the whole team, before responding to winning the Lifetime Achievement Award: “To be shortlisted as finalists in five categories for this year’s Air Ambulance Awards of Excellence is a remarkable achievement. With 21 air ambulances across the country operating in an environment that demands high performance, to stand out in that company is a real mark of quality.

Bill Sivewright won the `Lifetime Achievement Award`

“But for three of our nominations to then be held up as not one of the best, but the best in the country is simply outstanding. Congratulations to our whole team, who are all winners in our eyes and who continue to work tirelessly, for the benefit of the patients we serve.

“Being awarded the Lifetime Achievement Award is an incredible honour and it has been a privilege to be able to contribute in the way that I have. My time as Chair of the then Association of Air Ambulances, was only possible because our trustees had the vision to see that our path at Dorset and Somerset Air Ambulance would be bettered by collaborating with others.”

More information on Dorset and Somerset can be found by visiting: www.dsairambulance.org.uk.