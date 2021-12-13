Lympsham Christmas Market was held on Saturday (11th December), bringing a festive atmosphere to the village with scores of festive stalls and entertainment.

Local residents flocked to the event at Lympsham Sports Club, where dozens of stalls were set up alongside festive food sellers offering the likes of German drinks and Bratwurst.

There were also kids arts & crafts, a raffle and tombola plus Santa’s Grotto and a kids Christmas party. Carol Singing was also held during the evening with All Sorts Choir to round off a busy day.

A spokeswoman said: “We thank everyone who camne along, making the event a great success. We saw a large number of local families and residents popping in through the day, getting into the Christmas spirit.”