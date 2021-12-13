Dozens of Santas took part in the annual Brean Down Santa Scramble on Sunday (December 12th).

The popular event saw over 90 runners, dressed in festive Santa outfits, take part in either a 5km or 10km run to Brean Down Fort and back from the Cove Cafe.

Burnham Harriers Running Club were among the local runners taking part, and Harry Petheram came 1st in the 10k, while in the 5k Matt Bosh was first, and Billie-Jo Hopley was 1st lady while Tracey Benton was the 2nd lady.

A spokesman for Aspire Running Events said: “Aspire would like to say well done to all the lovely runners who ran our annual Brean Down Santa Scramble — you all did amazingly!”

“We would also like to say a massive thank you to all our fantastic Aspire team and marshals for taking time out to help.”

Pictured: Sunday’s race runderway (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com & Matt Bosh)