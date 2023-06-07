Burnham-On-Sea Scout Troop are holding a final fundraising push this coming weekend to try and achieve their target of £1,750 towards the costs of holding this year’s summer camp.

The Scouts will be holding a curry night and a car wash to raise the remaining £550, having already raised £1184.58 so far.

On Saturday June 10th, the Scouts will be hosting a curry night to raise money for their summer camp. There will be a choice of spicy or mild chicken curry, rice, Naan, popadom and a soft drink for £10 – or with a limited selection of alcoholic drinks for £12. Children under 12 are £8. We will be able to cater for most dietary requirements including vegetarians, just tell us when you book.”

The curry night will be held at 1st Burnham-On-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC Stoddens Road, Burnham-On-Sea, TA8 2BS. 7pm for 7:30pm. Pre-booking is essential, email scouts@burnhamonseascouts.org.uk or call 07835806335. Book now.

On Sunday June 11th, the Scouts will be holding a Car Wash at 1st Burnham-on-Sea Scout Hut at the BASC in Stoddens Road from 9am to 1pm. The cost will be £5 per car/van. There will also be bacon/sausage baps and hot drinks available whilst you wait!

Scout leader Jacob Beard says: “We launched the campaign with a car wash back in February. The Scouts have washed cars, made and sold truffles and fudge, held a board games afternoon and a glow crazy party so far!”

“Some of these events have been thought of and organised by the Scouts themselves! One of our Scouts is still completing a sponsored cycle challenge they have set themselves where they are attempting to cycle on their exercise bike the distance from the Scout hut in Burnham to the Summer Camp campsite in Wolverhampton, a distance of 195km!”