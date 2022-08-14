Two fundraising sisters from Burnham-On-Sea have completed a 25-mile charity walk for a cause close to their hearts.

Kay Howe and Annette Dickson strode out on their walk across Somerset on Saturday (August 13th) in memory of their late father, braving the high temperatures.

Kay told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “Our father sadly passed away from Motor Neurone Disease on December 31st 2018. He would have been 90 this week.”

“In a mad moment I thought ‘wouldn’t it be good to walk the 25 miles from his home on Burnham seafront to his grave in Stanton Drew, where he had lived for most of his life until he came to Burnham-on-sea at 80 years old?’ My sister agreed and the walk has been planned.”

“We started at 7am on Saturday and walked along the A38 to Cross, through Axbridge, Cheddar, up the Gorge through Black Rock Nature Reserve and Velvet Bottom, into West Harptree, past Chew Valley Lake, into Bishop Sutton and on to Stanton Drew, finishing at 8.30pm.”

“The best parts were the amazing views along the way and walking with my sister. The hardest part was the last five miles, after being out at the hottest part of the day, but we had so many messages of support and encouragement from friends throughout the day, we were determined to finish.”

“We would like to thank our daughters Emily and Lucy for all their support and for cheering us on at the end.”

“We would also like to give a huge thanks to everyone for their amazing donations.”

”We have raised over £1,000 so far for MND. If anyone wishes to make a donation the link is below. “

Click here to make a donation towards the fundraising