A yellow weather warning for thunderstorms affecting Somerset and the region is in force today (Monday).

The warning is in place from 10am today until midnight on Wednesday as “hit-and-miss thunderstorms” are likely to develop, producing torrential downpours for some spots, says the Met Office. The warming also says that “while some places stay dry, others are likely to see thunderstorms and torrential rain, bringing some disruption.”

A spokesman adds: “Some showers will start the day, but these are likely to become more widespread and heavier through the late morning and afternoon, lasting into the evening in places.”

”Some areas are likely to miss the worst of these storms but where they do occur, slow-moving torrential downpours could produce 20-30 mm inside an hour, with 40-50 mm falling in around 2-3 hours in a few spots. Hail and frequent lightning could pose additional hazards for some.”