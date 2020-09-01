A group of Burnham-On-Sea fundraisers hope to raise hundreds of pounds for a cancer research charity this month by walking and running 60 miles.

A dozen ladies from the ‘Burnham Sole Sisters’ social running group aim to walk or run two miles every day during September to raise funds for Cancer Research UK.

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the charity has been unable to hold its popular Race For Life event this year so is holding smaller fundraising activities instead.

The event is particuarly special for Amanda Baker, who is one of the group’s Burnham fundraisers.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “One reason we are running and walking 60 miles during September is that I recently lost my mother-in-law to cancer, so it’s a charity very close to my heart. She would have been 80 this month, so it’s going to be an emotional month.”

The group is encouraging local people to donate via Facebook here.

Pictured: Noreen Beckinsdale, Amanda Baker, Louise Cushion, Emily Allen with supporters Keith and Sarah at the start of the month-long fundraiser