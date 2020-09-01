Burnham-On-Sea pavement partly blocked by ‘fly-tipped’ charity donations

A Burnham-On-Sea charity shop has issued a fresh appeal to residents not to leave donations in the street outside its premises after a pavement was partly blocked on Tuesday evening (September 1st).

Weston Hospicecare has found scores of items – including books, clothes and furniture – left in the doorway of its shop in Burnham’s College Street.

On Tuesday evening, the pavement was partly blocked by the donations which included a parm, a hoover and bags of donations in the entrance, as pictured here.

Harry Cardno, Communications Officer at Weston Hospicecare, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We are not taking donations at the moment at any site and on average it costs hundreds to remove items left in doorways of, or outside of, our charity shops that are not sellable.”

“We’re incredibly grateful to our superb supporters who have donated so many goods during the period when we had our donation stations. Unfortunately we do not have any more storage.”

“Six shops are now open for trading and each have their own coronavirus plan and setup to keep customers and staff safe.”

“Of course we are really grateful to every single person who has turned to support the hospice. Particularly during this tough period.”