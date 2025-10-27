Burnham-On-Sea St Joseph’s School collects over 177kg of food for Foodbank

A remarkable 177.40kg of food has been donated to the Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Area Foodbank thanks to the generosity of pupils, parents, and staff at St Joseph’s Catholic Primary School and Nursery.

The impressive collection was made during the school’s annual Joint Harvest Assembly, held on Friday, where community spirit was at the heart of the event.

The assembly featured songs, prayers, and reflections from children across all year groups, focusing on the importance of sharing and supporting those in need. Pupils also played a hands-on role, helping to sort and present the donations.

The food collected is enough to create around eight family food parcels, which will be distributed to local families facing hardship.

The event was a joint effort between St Joseph’s School and Our Lady and the English Martyrs Church, highlighting a growing partnership rooted in values of service, unity, and care for the community.

A spokesperson for the school said: “We are incredibly proud of our pupils and families for their generosity. It’s a powerful reminder of what we can achieve when we come together to help others.”

The Burnham and Highbridge Area Foodbank expressed its gratitude for the donation, which it said will go a long way in supporting those in need across the local area.

“We are very grateful for the ongoing support Foodbank receives from our community. In November (27th-29th) we will be in Tescos store holding our annual Christmas collection. There will be pre-packed bags of our most needed items available to purchase.”

“This collection will manned by volunteers any one who is interested in helping at this collection should email us on info@highbridgearea.foodbank. org.uk.”