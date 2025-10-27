Young Burnham and Highbridge boxers shine at Counties Box Cup 2025

Members of King Alfred Boxing Club in Highbridge are celebrating a weekend of grit, determination, and standout performances at the Counties Box Cup 2025 in Beaconsfield.

Coaches Chris Edwards and Danny Shadbolt made the journey on Friday with three promising young boxers — Ethan Walcott, Devon Saunders, and Evie Walcott — all of whom stepped into the ring against fierce competition in front of a packed crowd.

The trio had shown immense dedication in the lead-up to the event, training hard both in and out of the gym. “You could see how hungry they were for the win,” said one club member.

First to compete was Ethan Walcott, who delivered a superb performance. Despite his efforts, he narrowly missed out on victory, losing by a split decision with just one point separating him from his opponent.

Devon Saunders followed, a boxer known for his commitment and rapid progress since joining King Alfred’s. He gave it his all, but was stopped by a strong opponent who didn’t allow Devon the space to unleash his trademark combinations.

The final bout saw Evie Walcott take to the ring — and she didn’t disappoint. With relentless movement and pressure, Evie dominated her match and was crowned Counties Champion in her weight division.

The club says it is beaming with pride for all three boxers. “They didn’t all get the win, but that’s boxing,” said Coach Chris Edwards.

“What they did win was the respect of every spectator in the room.”

With the roar of the crowd and the intensity of championship-level competition, these young athletes proved they belong on the big stage.