Highbridge singer/songwriter releases debut album in memory of her father

A talented Highbridge-based singer/songwriter has released her long-awaited debut album, drawing on a lifetime of musical inspiration and personal experience.

Chelsey Dee’s first album, ‘Dear Diary’, was officially released on Friday 24th October and has already received glowing feedback from fans.

The Americana-inspired collection blends Country, Blues, Folk and Rock ‘n’ Roll influences, with Chelsey’s original songwriting at its heart.

Speaking to Burnham-On-Sea.com, Chelsey said: “I’ve always been drawn to the storytelling in Country and Folk music. I started writing songs as poems before I even picked up a guitar at 15 – I wanted to play like Johnny Cash, ‘steady like a train, sharp like a razor’.”

She says the album is a deeply personal project, created in memory of Chelsey’s late father, who was her biggest supporter.

“After he passed away last year, I threw myself back into music – for me, and for him,” she added.

Recorded at 13 Sound Studios in Kewstoke, Dear Diary features eight original tracks, including Rolling Stone, 12 Bar Heartache, and the title track Dear Diary.

The songs explore themes of heartbreak, anxiety, loss, and resilience, with Chelsey’s raw vocals and honest lyrics resonating with listeners.

The album has already been featured on Wave Community Radio and Jelli Records Radio, and CD copies sold out by 7pm on launch day.

It’s now available to stream or download on all major platforms, with vinyl copies available via Elastic Stage. Chelsey’s Facebook page, where fans can follow her journey, is here.

She adds: “This album means the world to me. I hope people find something in it they can connect with.”