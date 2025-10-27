Students from Burnham area bring colour to Bridgwater Carnival Mask Trail

Creative pupils from the Burnham-On-Sea area are playing a role in this year’s Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival celebrations by designing masks for the town’s popular Carnival Mask Trail.

Thanks to funding from Arts Council England, the trail is part of a wider outreach project that encourages children from local schools and nurseries to get involved in the festivities.

Twenty-five large fibreglass masks were delivered to participating schools earlier this autumn, with this year’s theme set as “Festivities.”

Young artists have decorated the masks, which are now proudly displayed in shop windows and businesses across Bridgwater town centre. The trail officially launched on Saturday 25th October and runs until Friday 31st October.

Children are invited to take part in the trail by spotting all 25 masks and completing an entry form, available from participating schools, the Carnival Centre on High Street, or online at bridgwatercarnival.org.uk. A winning entry will be drawn to receive a gift voucher, and the masks will also be judged for first, second and third place awards.

Mask Trail organiser Sarah Humphrey said: “Bridgwater Guy Fawkes Carnival is extremely grateful to all the shops and businesses hosting masks this year. We greatly enjoy this outreach project which spreads the joy of our carnival to us all.”

Schools taking part include Brent Knoll Primary School, Pawlett Primary School, and Spaxton Primary School — last year’s trail winners — among many others from across the region.

The trail is a colourful celebration of community creativity and a chance for families to enjoy the build-up to one of Somerset’s most iconic events.

The Burnham-On-Sea Carnival 2025 takes place on Monday November 3rd. The Bridgwater Carnival is being held on Saturday November 1st.