Burnham-On-Sea tattoo artist celebrates double win at Belfast convention

Burnham-On-Sea tattoo artist Dan Lewis is celebrating this week after picking up two awards at a major tattoo convention in Belfast.

Dan, owner of New Beginnings Tattoo Studio, travelled to Northern Ireland over the weekend of 7th–8th March to take part in the 2nd Anime Tattoo Convention, which drew hundreds of artists from across the UK and beyond.

Across the two‑day event, competitors showcased their work in a range of themed categories. Dan entered both the Pokémon and Retro Anime competitions — and impressed judges enough to secure second place in each.

Speaking after the event, Dan said he was “absolutely buzzing” with the result.

“To come to such an amazing convention with so many talented artists and come home with two awards is incredible.”

”Massive thanks to my client and his family for travelling the weekend with me and for sitting two full days back‑to‑back to complete the piece.”

The wins mark another milestone for the Burnham-On-Sea studio, which has continued to grow its reputation for detailed, character‑driven tattoo work.