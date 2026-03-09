New women’s hair salon opens today in Burnham-On-Sea’s College Street

A brand new women’s hair salon is set to open its doors in Burnham-On-Sea today (Monday, March 9th).

Wave Hair Salon, located in College Street, is launching following a full month-long refurbishment of its premises.

The business is co-owned by Courtney Dunne and Ellen Stevens, both well-known local hairdressers with strong reputations in the Burnham area.

Speaking ahead of the opening, Courtney said: “It’s all so exciting and we are really buzzing about the opening. We’re looking forward to welcoming customers.”

The salon has undergone a complete transformation, with modern décor, new equipment and furniture, and a spacious layout designed to offer a fresh, contemporary experience.

Wave Hair Salon begins taking appointments today, with the owners saying they are eager to bring something new to the town’s hair and beauty scene.