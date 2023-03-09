Angel MTV Teen Moms UK

A Burnham-On-Sea teenager is set to have a leading role in a popular new MTV series featuring teenage mums.

Angel Brooker, 18, who has a two-year-old, is set to appear in Teen Mom UK, which is among MTV’s top five shows by audience numbers.

She told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The show features five brand new girls and the show covers the reality of being a young mum.”

“It’s partly filmed locally with some scenes filmed in Burnham and Highbridge and in some local cafes. It’s been made to document our life as parents.”

She adds: “I saw an advert about being a young mum and put my name down, then got a phone call in March last year. Since then I have been in many meetings and started filming in the summer last year.”

“It’s been such a great experience and a change to my life. I love being able to share my journey through motherhood and can’t wait for it be aired.”

The series will be shown on both MTV and the streaming network Paramount+, starting on  29th March at 8pm on MTV.

 
