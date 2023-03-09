Members of Burnham-On-Sea running club Burnham Harriers took part in a special run to mark International Women’s Day on Wednesday evening (March 8th).

The group of women and men pulled on their running shoes to show their support and solidarity for women all over the world for International Women’s Day 2023.

Julie Lench, Vice Captain for Burnham Harriers, says: “Led by Tony and Adrian, the group took on the awful weather around the roads of Burnham wearing purple and pink (plus rain jackets) and head torches.”

“Running is a big part of many of our lives and unfortunately, a few members have had this shattered by groups of youths intimidating lone and small-group female runners around the Apex Park area recently.”

“The club is working alongside local Police to help eradicate this behaviour to make Burnham a safe and desirable place to run, not just for our club members but also for anyone who runs in the local area.”

“I would like to open up to anyone who enjoys running, not just women, but doesn’t feel the confidence to run alone to either contact us at BurnhamHarriers@gmail.com or come along to one of our club sessions on a Tuesday evening. We welcome runners of any ability and there are different paced groups to suit everyone.”