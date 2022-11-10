Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has presented a funding boost to the area’s Foodbank to help it support local people in need this winter.

The team from Highbridge Area Foodbank, which helps people across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, has received a donation of £1,075 towards the cost of food supplies.

Martin Rose, store manager at Burnham-On-Sea Tesco, said: “Money is raised for local good causes from the sale of second-hand books donated by customers.”

He adds: “The proceeds are given out to local charities and good causes every quarter through the year – and we are pleased to have chosen the Highbridge Area Foodbank this quarter who do such important work.”

The Highbridge Area Foodbank’s Maxine Bashford said: “A big thank you goes to Burnham’s Tesco store and its customers for their kind support – it is very much appreciated. We have a great connection with Tesco.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported that the Burnham-On-Sea Foodbank has seen rising demand, providing over 20,400 meals this year.

A Christmas food collection will be held in the Burnham-On-Sea store from December 1st-3rd when shoppers will be invited to give food donations to the local Foodbank.