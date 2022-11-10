Burnham-On-Sea’s Tesco store has presented a funding boost to the area’s Foodbank to help it support local people in need this winter.

The team from Highbridge Area Foodbank, which helps people across Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge, has received a donation of £1,075 towards the cost of food supplies.

Martin Rose, store manager at Burnham-On-Sea Tesco, said: “Money is raised for local good causes from the sale of second-hand books donated by customers.”

He adds: “The proceeds are given out to local charities and good causes every quarter through the year – and we are pleased to have chosen the Highbridge Area Foodbank this quarter who do such important work.”

The Highbridge Area Foodbank’s Maxine Bashford said: “A big thank you goes to Burnham’s Tesco store and its customers for their kind support – it is very much appreciated. We have a great connection with Tesco.”

Burnham-On-Sea.com recently reported that the Burnham-On-Sea Foodbank has seen rising demand, providing over 20,400 meals this year.

A Christmas food collection will be held in the Burnham-On-Sea store from December 1st-3rd when shoppers will be invited to give food donations to the local Foodbank.

 

 
Subscribe to our free news updates and join our other subscribers.
No spam, we promise. You can unsubscribe at any time and we'll never share your details without your permission. View our privacy page
Select all options that you require: