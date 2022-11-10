A popular annual Christmas shopping event in aid of a local cancer charity is set to return to Berrow on Sunday November 20th.

‘Shop for a cure for Christmas’ will be held at Berrow Village Hall from 10.30am until 2pm.

The event is held in aid of Somerset Breast Cancer Now, a group founded by the late Christine Piper, a breast cancer survivor, over 20 years ago.

Christine passed away from breast cancer in 2016, but her daughter Holly Macbeth continues the event in her role as chairperson.

Holly told Burnhan-On-Sea.com: “It’s so important to us to be able to continue mum’s legacy and fundraise. We normally host various events throughout the year raising thousands of pounds, but obviously since Covid we have not been able to host many of our main events.”

“Our charity focuses on four key areas of research: risk and prevention, early detection and diagnosis, treatment and secondary breast cancer so raising these important funds and hosting these events is so important to help support this charity which like all has suffered so much during the past three years.”

“We are so pleased to be able to be running our events again and we really need the support of the general public to help this event go ahead.”

“The event will see a variety of stalls set up, perfect for looking for those unique special Christmas gifts or even just a treat for yourself. From painting your own piece of pottery which is always a hit with the children, to jewellery, homemade cakes, crafts, hand crafted items and so much more.”

“We use local stall holders and pride ourselves on supporting local businesses especially who have equally been effected in these trying times. We will also have DJ Dave from Sedgemoor FM there on the day who is always a huge supporter of ours.”