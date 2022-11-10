Two men have been arrested after a 19-year-old woman died in a collision on the A38 in Bridgwater.

The incident, which involved four cars, happened at around 9.50pm at the A38 Broadway junction with Monmouth Street, St John Street and Eastover.

Officers are now appealing for witnesses, as well as anyone with relevant dashcam footage, appealing to motorists who may have been travelling to Burnham and Highbridge.

A Police spokesman says: “A passenger of one of the cars involved sadly died at the scene, and a further three people sustained minor injuries, one of whom was taken to hospital where they were later released to recover at home.”

“The next of kin have been notified and are being supported by officers. Our thoughts are with them at this difficult time.”

“Two men, aged 35 and 28, have been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. The 28-year-old was further arrested on suspicion of failing to provide a specimen.”

“If you were in the area at the time of the collision and witnessed the incident or the moments before, or have dashcam or CCTV footage, and have yet to speak to the police, please contact Police.”

If you can help, call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5222269365, or complete the online appeals form.