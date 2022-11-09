A grand total of £10,408.69 was collected for local good causes from spectators lining the route of Monday’s Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Carnival.

The figure was down by around £700 from the 2019 total, but given the poor weather and economiic woes, organisers say they are pleased and have thanked spectators for their donations.

Annalee New, who oversaw the collection, told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “The amount was down from the last main carnival in 2019 but we are obviously very grateful to all those who donated and who turned out to support the entrants in the wet weather.”

She says the poor weather had put some people off attending, hitting overall crowd numbers.

Visitors got to see over 60 entries parade through the town in a spectacle of colour and excitement. Judges awarded the best entry in the entire procession to Gremnlins Carnival Club for its ‘Feast Of Fools’ cart – see the Burnham-On-Sea 2022 Carnival results.

Carnival collection totals in Burnham-On-Sea

The amount collected at the Highbridge & Burnham Carnival during recent years:

2022 – £10,408

£10,408 2021 – £2,331 (smaller walking carnival held in pandemic)

– £2,331 (smaller walking carnival held in pandemic) 2020 – N/A (no carnival held due to pandemic)

– N/A (no carnival held due to pandemic) 2019 – £11,116

£11,116 2018 – £12,769

– £12,769 2017 – £13,430 (all-time record total)

£13,430 (all-time record total) 2016 – £12,944

£12,944 2015 – £10,454

£10,454 2014 – £11,645

£11,645 2013 – £10,765

£10,765 2012 – £9,400

£9,400 2011 – £11,298

£11,298 2010 – £9,400

£9,400 2009 – £10,332

£10,332 2008 – £9,600

£9,600 2007 – £11,000

Carnival collection count in photos

Thousands of coins collected during Monday carnival were emptied from collection buckets and tubs, then dried as many were wet due to the rain, before being sorted into correct denominations, counted and then bagged and taken to the bank.