An interior decorations business and cafe in Burnham-On-Sea town centre is set to close down this week after being hit hard by the pandemic.

The owner of BOS Interiors and Coffee, Cake & Curtains in Victoria Street says it will cease trading on Friday (September 9th).

Owner Julia Stradling says she is announcing the news “with a heavy heart.”



She adds: “The last decade has seen the soft furnishing industry become increasingly competitive, with online retailers selling at low prices impossible for me, a small business, to match.”

“In 2019 I decided to diversify and converted half of the factory into a café. Coffee, Cake & Curtains was popular and well received by the community, unfortunately, the pandemic hit hard and the business has not been able to recover.”

“To my employees, past and present, thank you for your contributions and support over the last three decades. There would not have been a shop without you.”

“To my customers, thank you for visiting my little shop at the other end of town, whether you purchased some curtains or a cup of tea, I appreciate your business and will miss you all (and your four-legged friends).”

“We are open the rest of this week so pop in, say hi and get one last drink at Coffee, Cake & Curtains.”

She adds that “all blind & curtain orders will be fulfilled and we will be in touch when they are complete. All gift vouchers are valid until Friday.”

The cafe opened in 2019, as we reported here at the time.