Beer fans will be flocking to a long-running real ale festival near Burnham-On-Sea this weekend that will feature over 110 barrels of ale, craft beer, and cider on tap, plus wine and gins.

The 21st Wedmore Real Ale Festival will be held from Friday September 9th until Sunday September 11 at Glebe Field in Manor Lane (BS28 4EQ).

The event will also offer food by Ethic Street Pizza & Grill, Biblos, and Little Van Rouge.

Live music will be provided on the Friday night by One For The Road, while Queen Rocks will perform on Saturday.

Children will be able to enjoy a silent disco between 3pm-5pm on Saturday.

A fundraising auction will also return on Saturday afternoon, offering a wide range of items to bid for, plus a raffle to enter.

The theme will be Unofficial Queen’s Jubilee, with visitors encouraged to come dressed as the Queen, Royal family members, or in any other Jubilee-themed attire.

The festival will open at 7pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday and Sunday. The bar will close at 11.30pm on Friday and Saturday, and the festival will finish at around 4.30pm on Sunday.

Admission to the festival is priced at £15 per person, which includes a 21st anniversary pint cup to take home.

All under 18s will have to leave the site at 6pm on the Friday and Saturday.

A dozen volunteers have agreed to be soaked in cold beer as part of the festival’s fundraising efforts through Sunday’s Beer Bucket Challenge.

Local causes that could benefit from a festival donation are asked to complete the application form at wedmorerealale.co.uk/funding-application.

Last year, the festival raised £20,000 that was shared between 16 organisations. Since 2001, the festival has raised £226,320 for local causes.

For more information, see the Wedmore Real Ale Festival website.