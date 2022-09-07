The Devon air ambulance landed in Burnham-On-Sea this week to help a patient during a medical emergency.

The red helicopter, pictured here, landed near St Andrew’s School on Monday (September 5th).

A spokeswoman said: “Our Exeter helicopter was tasked to Burnham-On-Sea on Monday 5th September at 14:40 to assist an adult male who was reported to be suffering a medical emergency.”

”We assisted the patient at the scene along with the Critical Care Car team from Dorset & Somerset Air Ambulance, who then travelled with the patient to Musgrove Park Hospital in a land ambulance for further treatment.”