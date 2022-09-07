Burnham-On-Sea’s Princess Theatre has announced the line-up for their new season of classic movie screenings.

National Theatre Live kicks off the programme with Much Ado About Nothing on Thursday 8th September at 7pm starring Katherine Parkinson.

This production of Shakespeare’s romcom of ‘sun, sea and mistaken identity’ is full of colourful sets and sophisticated costumes.

Jack Absolute Flies Again follows on 6th October starring Caroline Quentin and Strictly’s Kelvin Fletcher.

Based on Sheridan’s The Rivals, this rollicking new comedy is from the writer of One Man. Two Guvnors has been described as one of the funniest productions in The National’s history.

Full Price tickets cost £16, Members £14 Under 16s £11.

The Princess also screens well-loved classic films at the venue on the first Wednesday of every month at 2pm.

October starts with the Halloween theme and Mel Brook’s Young Frankenstein, an hilarious parody of the classic 1930’s Universal horror films. Starring Gene Wilder and a host of comedic actors, all at the height of their talents.

November is the original 1961 film of the Jerome Robbins musical, West Side Story and December a seasonal must and always at the top of any Christmas film list (alongside Home Alone), It’s a Wonderful Life.

Tickets are priced at £5, or £10 tickets include the film and lunch.

You will be able to choose from Hellend’s Kitchen Small Main Menu Meals and your choice of hot drink.

Film and Lunch booking are only available up to 48 hours prior to the showing. Table bookings are made for 12:30pm on the day of the matinee.

To book seats, visit https://www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk/whats-on/

For more information www.theprincesstheatre.co.uk or contact The Princess’ box office in person or via 01278 784464.