Burnham-On-Sea Library

A new series of free weekly ‘Stay and Play Rhymetime sessions’ for young children are launching at Burnham-On-Sea Library.

The ‘Sing, Stay, Rhyme and Play!’ sessions will be held in September on Friday 9th September, Friday 16th September, Friday 23rd September and Friday 30th September from 10:15am-11:15am.

“Join us at Burnham Library for a free weekly rhyme time & stay and play session. Suitable for 0-4yr children,” says a spokesman.

“No booking required, just come along and enjoy the fun! Meet up with old friends & perhaps make some new ones?”

“Children remain the responsibility of the parent/carer during the session.”

 
