A Burnham-On-Sea pub is set to get a fresh new look as part of an external refurbishment.

The Somerset and Dorset pub in Burnham High Street has this week removed all its signs, pictured here, as part of a project to upgrade its appearance.

“The Somerset and Dorset is just having a much-needed facelift including windows, lights and signs,” says ublican Phil Burke.

He added that he hopes the pub will be open again on Friday as normal however the work will be ongoing.