Burnham-On-Sea pub The Old Pier Tavern is set to re-open this month under new management after being closed for 18 months.

The new landlords of the Old Pier Tavern in Burnham’s Pier Street says it will open on July 23rd. They plan to restore it as a live music venue featuring regular entertainment from local bands.

Landlord Lisa Humphrey told Burnham-On-Sea.com: “We have taken on the pub because it used to be a good night out and we want to restore it as a top live music venue.”

”We have bands lined up for every weekend, some local and some from further afield.”

She adds: ”We also want to serve good beer in a friendly environment with great entertainment. We really hope to make the Pier part of the community again and hope that ourselves and the pub will be supported.”

”We have had such good feedback about the re-opening so far.”

”We would like to take this opportunity to thank our family and friends for all the hard work, and also a huge thank you goes to local band Nine Day Fortnight who have been onboard supporting us from day one. They are playing our opening night.”

”We would also welcome any ideas and suggestions for upcoming events. We look forward to welcoming you all when we open the doors on Friday July 23rd at 7pm.”