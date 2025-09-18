16.4 C
Burnham-on-Sea
Fri Sep 19, 2025
Burnham-On-Sea Town Council responds to misleading Remembrance Parade invite on social media
News

Burnham-On-Sea Town Council responds to misleading Remembrance Parade invite on social media

Burnham-On-Sea.com
By Burnham-On-Sea.com

-

Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has issued a public statement to correct misinformation circulating on social media regarding this year’s Remembrance Parade.

A poster shared on Facebook inaccurately claimed that motorcycles, scooters, and mopeds are being invited to lead the annual procession through the town centre.

The origin of the poster remains unclear, and the Town Council says only a walking parade has been authorised for this year’s commemoration, and no motorbikes will be permitted to take part.

The parade, organised in partnership with the Royal British Legion, will be held on Sunday November 9th, starting from the B&M car park at 10.30am.

A Town Council spokesperson adds: “We wish to clarify that no biker groups are able to participate in this year’s parade, as permission has only been granted for a walking parade.”

“While we deeply appreciate the support and respect shown by all members of the community during this solemn occasion, the parade arrangements, which are organised by Burnham-On-Sea Town Council in conjunction with the Royal British Legion, have been carefully coordinated with designated participants.”

“We kindly ask that all individuals and groups respect the official guidance and do not attend on bikes. This will ensure that the focus remains on honouring our fallen service members in a manner that reflects the solemnity and tradition of the day. We thank you for your understanding and co-operation.”

Pictured: Last year’s Burnham-On-Sea remembrance parade through the town centre 

