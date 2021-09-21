Burnham-On-Sea U3A held a successful open evening on Friday (17th September) when residents were able to find out more about its activities.

The event was attended by scores of visitors at Burnham Community Centre in Berrow Road.

“This was a chance for people not currently in the U3A to come along and find out what groups and activities the U3A can offer to retired and semi-retired people,” said Burnham U3A spokesperson Harriet Browne.

The U3A (University Of The Third Age) is an international movement whose aims are the education and stimulation of mainly retired members of the community – those in their third ‘age’ of life.