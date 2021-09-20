Eighteen community groups in Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge have this week been given a huge £23,783 boost during one of their biggest ever grants hand-outs from the Town Council.

At a meeting of the council’s Finance and Resources Committee on Monday (September 20th), councillors reviewed each of the group’s grant applications in detail before voting to approve these:

£1,633 Burnham on Sea Motor and Sailing Club Gig section (had sought £2500)

£2500 Burnham Bay Centre application

£2500 Burnham & Highbridge Community Centre application

£2500 Highbridge Youth Arts

£1,500 Burnham Chamber of Trade (had sought £2200)

£2000 Burnham Hockey Club

£1933 Burnham United AFC application

£1,000 Burnham Retail Group (had sought £1543)

£1484 Carnival Queen

£1178 BEES application

£1000 Highbridge war memorial trust

£1000 Avenue Tennis Club Co Ltd application

£900 BMX Club application (had sought £960)

£900 Burnham and Highbridge Town Band application

£800 Burnham Sea Cadets application

Nill The Penguin swimming club (had sought £700)

£432 Burnham in Bloom

£269 290 Squadron RAF Air application

£254 Burnham Highbridge Karate Club application

Many of the groups had representatives on hand at Monday’s council meeting to answer questions from the councillors as they reviewed each of the applications.

Among the projects receiving funding was Burnham’s community Christmas Lights switch-on event, which will take place on November 20th and will be organised by Burnham Chamber of Trade and Burnham Retail Group, overseen by the Town Council.

Burnham’s Gig Rowing Club‘s bid centred around funding to help with the costs for gym equipment for a newly created health and fitness area that has been created following conversion of a former public toilets area beneath the seafront club.

Burnham’s Bay Centre was awarded funding for electrical upgrades and replacements at its building in Cassis Close.

Burnham Community Centre‘s bid focussed on a project to add reliable Wi-Fi capabilities across its building in Berrow Road, enabling it to be better serve modern demands from users.

The bid from Highbridge Youth Arts sought funding to provide affordable dance and drama to children in Highbridge and Burnham who would otherwise by unable to access it.

Burnham Hockey Club was awarded funding towards to the costs of pitch hire, equipment and coaching costs and help to further develop the club.

The funding for Burnham United AFC will enable it to replace its outdoor seating which during the past year has been vandalised and had to be removed.

The organisers of the annual Carnival Queen Event received funding to cover the costs of the hire of The Princess Theatre, and all other costs.

The drama group BEES was awarded funding towards the costs of holding its next production, ‘Alice’ at the Princess Theatre in November 2021, and ensuring it’s Covid compliant.

Highbridge War Memorial Trust received funding for new heating at Southwell House and other internal improvements to help its community usage.

The Avenue Tennis Club‘s application will enable a new automatic ball practise machine to be purchased for the benefit of players of all abilities and ages.

Burnham BMX Club‘s funding will allow it to hold a British Cycling race event at the Burnham track at Apex Park later this autumn.

Burnham and Highbridge Town Band‘s funding will support the group playing at the Princess Theatre due to the cost of hire having risen.

Burnham Sea Cadets‘ funding will enable it to celebrate its 50th anniversary with a special open day and community celebrations.

The Penguin swimming club‘s bid for funding towards holding lunches for its elderly members at locations that they perhaps would not normally visit was not granted approval by councillors.

Burnham in Bloom‘s funding will enable it to buy new compost and plants to oversee improved community displays in the town.

Burnham’s 290 Squadron RAF application funding will allow it to replace a PC Projector at its unit which is used to deliver much of its cadet training.

Burnham Highbridge Karate Club funding will allow it to introduce upgraded storage facilities for matts and equipment.