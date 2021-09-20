Scores of people headed to Highbridge’s King Alfred Boxing Club on Saturday (September 18th) when it held an open day attended by a top boxer.

The club welcomed Ash ‘the flash’ Lane to its premises at Premier Business Park in Huntspill Road, who is the holder of the Commonwealth Superbantamweight Championship.

“Ash brought along his belt for everyone to see and he trained with several of our boxers during the day, demonstrating his skills and chatting with members of all ages,” said the club’s Roger Cross. “It was great to have him along.”

Ash had nothing but praise for the club, telling Burnham-On-Sea.com: “It’s a brilliant club here in Highbridge – I am so impressed by what they are doing for up-and-coming boxers.”

“The facilities are great and the coaches are friendly and excellent. They are up there with the best Bristol clubs.”

“I have been really impressed with the positive atmosphere and the great energy shown by everyone – it’s like one big family.”

Pictured: Saturday’s successful opening day at the Highbridge club (Photos: Burnham-On-Sea.com / Matthew Penfold)