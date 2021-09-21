Burnham-On-Sea and Highbridge Town Council has welcomed three new staff members as well as reopened its reception to the community this week.

Two new customer service officers, Elaine Dutton and Helen Hurley, have joined the town council this month and the authority has also welcomed new communications and marketing officer, Lily Newton-Browne.

The town council public reception, at The Old Courthouse in Burnham’s Jaycroft Road is open Monday-Thursday, from 9am-3pm. Contact 01278 788088 to get in-touch with the council, or email info@burnham-highbridge-tc.gov.uk.

Communications and marketing officer and Burnham-on-Sea and Highbridge Town Council, Lily Newton-Browne, said: “I am thrilled to take-up my new role at this council. We are finally catching-up with building on our social media to share vital council information to better connect with our communities in Burnham and Highbridge.”

”We can’t wait to share all the positive work we do in both Burnham and Highbridge and highlight the brilliant work of our councillors working on behalf of the communities they serve.”