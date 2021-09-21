Burnham-On-Sea’s Macbeth Funeral Services has marked its first year of trading with a visit from the town’s Mayor.

Cllr Mike Facey attended a function at the funeral home in Burnham’s Regent Street, cutting a ribbon, after a formal opening could not be held last year due to the pandemic.

A Macbeth spokeswoman says: “This month marks our first year of trading. We are truly grateful for everyone’s continued help and support.”

“We remain committed to providing the highest quality services and assisting families through what can be one of the most difficult times in their lives.”

She adds that in March, the funeral home passed a quality inspection and gained membership to SAIF — The National Society of Allied & Independent Funeral Directors. “In joining this Association, we are committed to continual support and care for families whilst adhering to a strict Code of Practice.”

“Being members of SAIF also enabled us to join the ‘Golden Charter’ in April 2021 which means Macbeth Funeral Services can now offer Golden Charter Funeral Plans, giving families the peace of mind that services will be taken care of and carried out according to their wishes.”

Following an inspection of the practices and premises in June they also successfully passed and were invited to join The NAFD (The National Association of Funeral Directors), the largest trade association for the funeral sector.